Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Trimmed by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,031 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

MPW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,438. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

