Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,153 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.61. 25,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,983. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $429.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

