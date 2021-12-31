Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $439.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.89.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

