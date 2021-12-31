PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,245,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $314,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.