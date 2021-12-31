Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report $13.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $200,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. 29,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,566. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

