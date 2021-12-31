Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 2,795 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,874. The firm has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

