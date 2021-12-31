Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

NSC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,733. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.14 and its 200-day moving average is $267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

