Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $43.75 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $43.75 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00225557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003566 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00508413 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080600 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,907,106,263 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,553,048 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

