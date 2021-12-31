VNX (VNXLU) Market Cap Reaches $519,639.38

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 66.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, VNX has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. VNX has a total market cap of $519,639.38 and approximately $10,251.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007016 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.