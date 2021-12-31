adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $307.31

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.31 and traded as low as $285.74. adidas shares last traded at $291.63, with a volume of 1,024 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.72 and a 200 day moving average of $336.24.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

