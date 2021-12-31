$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $334.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.50 million and the highest is $351.20 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Pegasystems by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.52. 6,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -384.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.98. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

