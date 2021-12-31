Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $282.59

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.59 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.59). Saga shares last traded at GBX 271.60 ($3.65), with a volume of 524,405 shares.

The company has a market cap of £399.96 million and a P/E ratio of -26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.56.

In related news, insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.94), for a total value of £1,000,345.95 ($1,344,731.75).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

