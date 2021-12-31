Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 2,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 160,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.