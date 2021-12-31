Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.61

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.61 and last traded at $88.31, with a volume of 25196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,684,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

