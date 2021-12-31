Xponance Inc. Has $8.17 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

