Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $519,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,289 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

