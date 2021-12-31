Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

