Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.01 Million

Analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $730.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.26 million and the highest is $775.20 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

CAE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,675. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

