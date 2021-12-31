Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.42. Twitter posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Cowen increased their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 272,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,314. Twitter has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.28 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Twitter by 112.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 8.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Twitter by 264.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 38,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

