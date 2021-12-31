OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.71 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $446.56 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007044 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,940,438 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

