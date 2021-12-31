Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $370,391.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Ubex has a market cap of $987,685.00 and $370,391.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00295537 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

