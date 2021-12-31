M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 307,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 6,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

