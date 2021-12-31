-$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($6.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.40. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

