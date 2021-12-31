NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. NIKE posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. The company had a trading volume of 83,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.67. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.