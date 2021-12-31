Financial Comparison: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sotherly Hotels and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.84%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $71.50 million 0.49 -$49.19 million ($2.08) -1.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT $169.75 million 5.19 -$215.11 million $1.65 5.96

Sotherly Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARMOUR Residential REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels -21.48% -61.32% -4.93% ARMOUR Residential REIT 144.33% 8.02% 1.61%

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.