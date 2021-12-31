srnArt Gallery Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,418.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $409,143.19 and approximately $38,418.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.76 or 0.07930735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.69 or 1.00232612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007782 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars.

