AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 466,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,018,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Specifically, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 199.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 913,303 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 545,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 167.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

