Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,629 call options.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 145,550 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Well by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $5,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 83,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,361. American Well has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

