ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of VirTra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth about $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 109.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

VTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VirTra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of VTSI opened at $7.03 on Friday. VirTra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

