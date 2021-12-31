ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 88,220 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,220 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.78% of Eastside Distilling worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%. The company had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $2,549,750.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastside Distilling Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.