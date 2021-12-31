Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $754,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $322.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

