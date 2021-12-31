The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

