Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $513,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.
In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
