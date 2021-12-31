Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $328.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.48. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.