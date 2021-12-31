Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 2,117 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 351,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,543,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Eaton by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 224,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 96.2% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

ETN opened at $171.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

