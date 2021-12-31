ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $18.06 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Liberty Latin America worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

