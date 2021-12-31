Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $168.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

