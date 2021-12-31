Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $303.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.95 and a 200 day moving average of $285.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.