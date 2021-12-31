Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

