$134.91 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post $134.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $136.20 million. Progress Software reported sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $536.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progress Software.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,486. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

