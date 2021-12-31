Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $177.64 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

