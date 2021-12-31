Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 159.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $18.69 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,310,094 shares of company stock worth $127,332,161 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

