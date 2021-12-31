Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,828. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $669.10 million, a P/E ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

