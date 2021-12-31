Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.96. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 830 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,212.21 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the second quarter valued at $931,000. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

