The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.21

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and traded as low as $25.56. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 8,259 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.9531 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

