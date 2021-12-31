The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.21

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and traded as low as $25.56. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 8,259 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.9531 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
