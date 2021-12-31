Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.22

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and traded as high as $37.22. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 4,765 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.