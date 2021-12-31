Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.10

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $14.05. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 12,060 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSUMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

