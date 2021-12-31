Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.04), with a volume of 149,408 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

