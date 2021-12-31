Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,231,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 602,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,796,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

