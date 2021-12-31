Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,891 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.16% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,433 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,545,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

